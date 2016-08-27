Golovkin on why he is a fan of Real Madrid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Undefeated boxer Gennady Golovkin told about his soccer favors in an interview with Sky Sports .

“Everybody likes Spain. Yes, I like Spain. What is interesting is that 90 % of my friends like Barcelona. I like this team, but I do not like its soccer strategy. I like more Real Madrid for its force, pace and energy. My brother likes Liverpool and my best friend prefers Chelsea. People engaged in boxing are often fans of West Ham, but those who are as old as Abel Sanches are the fans of Manchester United, because Ibrahimović , Pogba have recently gone there that would be very interesting”, Sports.kz reported.

As for English soccer, GGG says it is difficult to choose evident favorite .

“I like soccer...but if I choose Arsenal everybody would ask why? If Tottenham, everybody would ask why I choose them, but not Manchester City – a very rich team, or Liverpool – not so big, but it has cool team climate. It is very difficult to choose. But I could choose Leicester or another team”, said Gennady Golovkin.

By the way, the boxer shared his view what became a reason for Leicester’s success.

“They showed a very good and high-quality game. This is like my boxing team where there are no big stars like Rooney, but all keep together. I like that,” said Kazakhstani boxer.