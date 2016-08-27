27 August 2016, 15:13

Levit shared his view on possible rematch vs. Russia’s Tischenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rio Olympics silver medalist Vassiliy Levit shared his view on the possible rematch vs. Russian boxer  Evgeny Tischenko, Kazinform reports.

“I am ready to fight any fighter from any country at the ring.  It doesn’t matter who it will be – whether an American, or a Russian. The most important thing is to fight with an interesting opponent,” said Levit to mass media.

According to Levit, he is not going to move to professional boxing now.

“I need to talk to my managers and family, whether I should move to professional boxing or not,” he added.

Recall that Levit became a silver medalist of the Rio Games after his fight against Russian Evgeny Tischenko.

However, both Kazakhstani and foreign mass media as well as boxing fans turned out to be angry about the referees’ decision to announce Tischenko a winner.  Kazakhstan organized a petition in support of Levit to reconsider the results of judgment. Some social media users in Kazakhstan even suggested awarding a gold medal bonus to Levit.

 

Earlier, the national federation informed that it would pay $100,000 to Levit. “In his final bout, Vassiliy Levit showed an outstanding result and a great will to win. Although, he won a silver medal only, for which he will be paid $150,000, President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Timur Kulibayev took a decision to pay additional $150,000 to him. So, the amount of his cash prize will equal the reward paid for winning a gold medal,” an official statement from the Federation reads.

