27 August 2016, 13:52

Kazakhstan, Pakistan to expand trade-economic ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov has met with Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Syed Fatemi in Astana.    

The sides discussed the relevant issues of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan relations and international agenda, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.

The parties expressed satisfaction over the course of implementation of the agreements concluded at the highest level during Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Astana in August 2015. The ministers confirmed their readiness for further deepening of cooperation in political, trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Syed  Fatemi welcomed the establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Security based in Astana and stated that Pakistan had joined the IOFS Charter to jointly resolve food supply problems.

“During the negotiations, the sides noted mutual aspiration to contribute to strengthening of peace and stability, to set a climate of trust and mutual understanding at the regional and international levels. The sides discussed also the issues related to stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan and pointed out the importance of joint efforts on countering the regional challenges and expanding trade-economic ties,” a press release reads.

The accession of Pakistan to the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group was discussed at the meeting too.

 

S.Fatemi extended a message from Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif to Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev. 

