27 August 2016, 13:33

Ilya Ilyin joined Charity Tour de Burabay 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter, Olympic Games champion Ilya Ilyin joined the Charity Tour de Burabay 2016 cycling race which has kicked off in Borovoye resort area.    

“I am already at the race! Wish you excellent weekend and good health!” the athlete posted in his Instagram account.

The race is headed by another Olympic Games champion, General Manager of the Astana Pro Team Alexander Vinokourov.

The event is held to raise funds (20 mln tenge) for the Kokshetau-based Akmola Regional Children’s Hospital.

 

 

 Tags: Astana Pro Team , Events , Akmola region , Sport , Charity , Gennady Golovkin
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Arsenal set to beat Everton to signing of Lucas Pérez from Deportivo la Coruña

LONDON. KAZINFORM Arsenal are set to trump Everton by signing the Deportivo la Coruña forward Lucas Pérez as they seek to bolster the attacking ranks at the Emirates Stadium.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Second stage of CSTO exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2016 begins in Belarus
Football transfer rumours: Marquinhos to Chelsea or Manchester United?
Kazakhstan announced its plans on unlocking CICA's potential at forum in China
Yellen imagines a future where Fed tinkers with inflation target
Magnitude 5.1 earthquakes strikes off Philippines Coast
Balandin’s T-shirt and Golovkin’s boxing gloves to be auctioned in Borovoye
AIIB eyes co-financing with pension funds, insurance
TCO announced twofold reduction of payments to Kazakhstan in H1 2016

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM LLP Tengizchevroil which develops Tengiz and Korolevskoye deposits in Atyrau region has announced twofold reduction of payments to Kazakhstan.    

Sauvage manager called information about arrest of Liliya Rakh rumours
After 20,000 years, the world's oldest people face a crisis of culture
Don’t be afraid of EEU, Nazarbayev says to Poland
Apple tackles iPhone one-tap spyware flaws
Agreement on participation of SCO in EXPO-2017 signed in Astana
Football transfer rumours: Moussa Sissoko to Tottenham?
KZT 10 mln certificate presented to bronze medal winner of Rio Olympics Karina Goricheva
ATOM project supported by 300 thousand people globally

Commented articles