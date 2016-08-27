Balandin’s T-shirt and Golovkin’s boxing gloves to be auctioned in Borovoye

SCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM Rio Olympics champion Dmitriy Balandin and world's undefeated boxer Gennady Golovkin are going to put their personal items on auction in Borovoye resort area today. Thus, Balandin offers his T-shirt and Golovkin will sell his boxing gloves, Kazinform reports,

The auction will take place after the 4th Charity Tour de Burabay 2016 organized annually in Borovoye.

Olympic Champion Alexander Vinokourov holds the race every year. The goal of the event is to gather 20 mln tenge for Koshetau-based Akmola Regional Children’s hospital.

Astana Pro Team will auction a training suit of Olympic cyclist Fabio Aru, a ‘victory’ jersey belonging to Vincenzo Nibali from the Giro d'Italia and an invitation to a three-day tour to the final stage of Vuelta a España 2016.

Rio Olympic Games champions Daniyar Yeleussinov and Nijat Rahimov, silver medalists – Vassiliy Levit and Guzel Manyurova – will attend the event.