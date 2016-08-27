27 August 2016, 12:54

Magnitude 5.1 earthquakes strikes off Philippines Coast

BALI. KAZINFORM A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

 The quake struck at about 15:53 GMT on Friday, with its epicenter lying at a depth of about 97.6 kilometers (60 miles), USGS said. The earthquake occurred about 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) from Santa Monica, in the Surigao del Norte province. There have been no reports of damages or casualties, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews

 

