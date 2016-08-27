Magnitude 5.1 earthquakes strikes off Philippines Coast

BALI. KAZINFORM A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.
The quake struck at about 15:53 GMT on Friday, with its epicenter lying at a depth of about 97.6 kilometers (60 miles), USGS said. The earthquake occurred about 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) from Santa Monica, in the Surigao del Norte province. There have been no reports of damages or casualties, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - One person was killed and four were injured in an explosion in the Belgian city of Chimay, the Belga news agency reported on Friday with reference to the emergency services.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon delivered a special address on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site. The text of the address is posted on the official website of the UN.