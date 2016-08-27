27 August 2016, 12:32

Nijat Rahimov wished success to Kazakh Paralympians in Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From September 5 to 19, Rio de Janeiro will host XV Summer Paralympic Games. 10 Kazakhstani athletes are going to participate in them, Kazinform reports.    

Rio Olympics champion Nijat Rahimov wished success  to the sportsmen.

As the National Paralympic Committee told Kazinform, the team is fully ready for the competitions and all required equipment has been bought for them, such as wheelchairs, swimming suits etc.

528 sets of medals will be offered in 22 sports at the Rio Paralympic Games this year.

For the first time in its Paralympic history, Kazakhstani sportsmen have won 10 quotas and will defend the honour of our country in five sports: judo, powerlifting, track and field, swimming and archery. 

 Tags: 2016 Olympic Games , Sport
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Ilya Ilyin joined Charity Tour de Burabay 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter, Olympic Games champion Ilya Ilyin joined the Charity Tour de Burabay 2016 cycling race which has kicked off in Borovoye resort area.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Football transfer rumours: Marquinhos to Chelsea or Manchester United?
Yellen imagines a future where Fed tinkers with inflation target
Ilya Ilyin joined Charity Tour de Burabay 2016
Second stage of CSTO exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2016 begins in Belarus
Nijat Rahimov wished success to Kazakh Paralympians in Rio
AIIB eyes co-financing with pension funds, insurance
Kazakhstan, Pakistan to expand trade-economic ties
OPEC oil price decreases

BAKU. KAZINFORM OPEC oil basket's price stood at $45.24 per barrel on Aug, 24, or $0.1 less than on Aug. 23, the cartel told Trend Aug. 25.    

Serbia is our main partner in the Balkans – Nazarbayev
Serbia to attend EXPO - 2017
President condoles with Italy upon earthquake victims
KZT 10 mln certificate presented to bronze medal winner of Rio Olympics Karina Goricheva
Majilis Speaker, Turkish Ambassador met in Astana
Moscow to host CIS conference for students majoring in arts Culture
Oil prices dip as Saudi Arabia dampens prospects of output freeze
TCO announced twofold reduction of payments to Kazakhstan in H1 2016

Commented articles