Nijat Rahimov wished success to Kazakh Paralympians in Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From September 5 to 19, Rio de Janeiro will host XV Summer Paralympic Games. 10 Kazakhstani athletes are going to participate in them, Kazinform reports.

Rio Olympics champion Nijat Rahimov wished success to the sportsmen.

As the National Paralympic Committee told Kazinform, the team is fully ready for the competitions and all required equipment has been bought for them, such as wheelchairs, swimming suits etc.

528 sets of medals will be offered in 22 sports at the Rio Paralympic Games this year.

For the first time in its Paralympic history, Kazakhstani sportsmen have won 10 quotas and will defend the honour of our country in five sports: judo, powerlifting, track and field, swimming and archery.