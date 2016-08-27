27 August 2016, 11:57

CIS prosecutors general to meet in Minsk 6 September Society

MINSK. KAZINFORM A meeting of the CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General will take place in Minsk on 6 September, Belarus' Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk told media on 26 August.    

“The CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General will meet in Minsk on 6 September. The major theme of the meeting is to consider the issue related to the return of external debit indebtedness. Russia and Kazakhstan are our main partners, and the majority of contractors of our companies are located in these countries. This will be a fundamental issue for discussion,” said Alexander Konyuk.

He also added that the issue will also be considered by the board of the prosecutors general of Belarus and Russia in Moscow on 29 September, BelTA reported.

 

 

