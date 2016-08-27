CIS prosecutors general to meet in Minsk 6 September Society

MINSK. KAZINFORM A meeting of the CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General will take place in Minsk on 6 September, Belarus' Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk told media on 26 August.
“The CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General will meet in Minsk on 6 September. The major theme of the meeting is to consider the issue related to the return of external debit indebtedness. Russia and Kazakhstan are our main partners, and the majority of contractors of our companies are located in these countries. This will be a fundamental issue for discussion,” said Alexander Konyuk.
He also added that the issue will also be considered by the board of the prosecutors general of Belarus and Russia in Moscow on 29 September, BelTA reported.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Iogan Merkel and Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights at the U.S. State Department Sarah Sewall held a meeting in Astana today. The sides exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues including the issue of countering terrorism and extremism.
ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Ashgabat hosted a meeting to discuss the concept of Turkmenistan's chairmanship at the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), the Turkmen government said in a message Aug. 24.