27 August 2016, 10:55

Second stage of CSTO exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2016 begins in Belarus

  MINSK. KAZINFORM The second stage of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2016 began in Belarus on 26 August, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian Defense Ministry.    

The joint exercise is taking place in the 230th combined arms exercise area Obuz-Lesnovsky under the supervision of Belarusian Deputy Defense Minister Sergei Potapenko. The collective peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have accomplished missions of the first stage and are now working on the second stage. For 48 hours the CSTO peacekeeping forces and military units will focus on carrying out peacekeeping tasks as part of a peacekeeping operation.

The joint command of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces finished planning a peacekeeping operation while paying attention to interaction between the national contingents in the course of the operation.

An operational group of the joint command of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces examined the area where the action will take place to allow the commanding officer of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces to fine tune his orders. Commanding officers of various units and subunits of the national contingents were busy polishing practical skills, managing their units, organizing and maintaining unbreakable interaction. The personnel spent some time in battle drill exercises preparing for the practical actions.

 

The CSTO exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2016 is scheduled to take place on 23-27 August. Up to 1,500 personnel representing the armies, interior troops and police units of all the six CSTO member states as well as about 300 aircraft, armored vehicles and automobiles are involved in the exercise. 

 Tags: Belarus , CSTO
