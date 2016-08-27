27 August 2016, 10:29

Italy earthquake: Day of national mourning for victims

LONDON. KAZINFORM A day of national mourning has begun in Italy for the almost 300 people who died when a powerful earthquake hit mountainous central regions.    

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is due to attend state funerals for victims from Arquata, one of the worst-hit towns.

A state of emergency has been declared in affected areas and €50m (£42m) in funds pledged for rebuilding.

The official death toll stands at 278 and no survivors have been found since Wednesday evening.

Despite this the authorities say they will continue the search until they are certain no-one is unaccounted for.

Most victims were Italian, but several foreigners were among those killed, including three Britons.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by hundreds of aftershocks, with one severely damaging a key bridge into Amatrice.

"Let's hope it doesn't collapse or the town will be cut off from both sides," said Mayor Sergio Pirozzi.

Flags are due to fly at halfmast across the country on Saturday as the country remembers victims of the quake.

More than 200 people died in Amatrice alone, with Arquata, Accumoli and Pescara del Tronto also hard-hit.

Read more at BBC 

 

 

