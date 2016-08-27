'Feel China' cultural activities kick off in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A series of "Feel China in Kazakhstan" cultural activities kicked off on Friday in the Kazakh capital of Astana and its largest city of Almaty.

Cui Yuying, deputy director of China's State Council Information Office, said at the opening ceremony of the event that Kazakhstan and other countries along the silk road economic belt responded positively after Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the initiative of jointly building the "Silk Road Economic Belt" during his visit here in 2013.

Cui said that with the joint efforts of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the China-proposed Silk Road Economic Belt initiative connected more closely with Kazakhstan's new economic policy the Bright Road.

The bilateral economic and trade collaborations have been expanded and the communication and cultural exchanges between the two countries have been enhanced. She said: "All this provided strong impetus to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries."

Cui said the project "Feel China" is aimed at implementing the consensus reached by leaders of both countries to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the field of humanities, and further enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Cui said it is also a series of important cultural activities on the eve of G20 summit, in which Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate during his visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Galim Akhmediarov, said at the opening ceremony that the event is an important activity before the World Expo 2017, held in Astana, which highlights Chinese elements in the Astana Expo theme "future energy".

The activities are co-sponsored by China's State Council Information Office, Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan, Chinese Consulate General in Almaty, Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Astana and Almaty municipal governments, and co-hosted by Chinese provinces of Henan, Hubei and Sichuan as well as the municipality of Chongqing.

The event demonstrated China's outstanding achievements and far-reaching influence in terms of knowledge and technology innovation, which helped the Kazakh people better understand China, added the vice minister.

"Kazakhstan will always, with a positive attitude, promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Kazakhstan in the field of culture," concluded Akhmediarov.

More than 1,500 people, including Chinese Charge d'Affaires ad Interim in Kazakhstan, Chinese Consul General in Almaty, Zhang Wei, high level officials from the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Astana and Almaty municipal governments, as well as representatives from United Nations agencies and all sectors of Kazakhstan, foreign diplomats in Kazakhstan, representatives from Chinese-funded institutions and Chinese students studying in Kazakhstan attended the opening ceremony.

The activities will present China's long history and modern development vitality, through Chinese theatrical performances, China Pavilion in the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan, China Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition, tourism photo exhibition, Chinese smart products exhibition, and tourism promotion activities.

The "Feel China" in Kazakhstan is the first time for "Feel China" project to enter the Central Asia, and is a new cultural cooperation attempt between China and Kazakhstan.

Coincided with the celebration of the 1000th anniversary of Almaty city, the four-day "Feel China" event is also a special gift dedicated to the ancient Kazakh city.







Source: Xinhua