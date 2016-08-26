GOVERNMENT: Agricultural cooperatives being established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan establishes agricultural cooperatives. The Government will discuss manufacturers' ideas on processing agricultural and chemical industry products. The Prime Minister will chair an interdepartmental commission for youth affairs.

This week, Prime Minister Karim Massimov visited South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

In Shymkent, the Prime Minister checked security systems at the International Airport, railway and bus stations. As K. Massimov was informed, the airport of Shymkent increased security measures early in June. The airport's passenger capacity is about 1,000 people a day.

Director of South Kazakhstan branch of "Vokzal Servis" JSC and director of international bus station "Samal" Y. Shyntekov also informed the Premier about the security measures at the railway and bus stations.

In Turkestan, the PM met with the representatives of intelligentsia for discussing topical issues of economic, social and cultural development of the region. In particular, the participants raised questions about the construction of multistory houses for people on the affordable housing waiting list, gas supply issues and prospects of development of historical and cultural tourism. Minister of Culture and Sport A.Mukhamediuly, Minister of Energy K.Bozumbayev, First Deputy Minister of National Economy M. Kussainov and Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Investment and Development Z.Saginov answered the people's questions.



The affordable housing waiting list in Turkestan includes 3,600 people. The Governor's office plans to partially solve this problem by building a new Otyrar micro-district. The construction of eight residential houses is underway. Four five-story houses are built at the expense of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, two nine-story buildings (72 apartments) are built by private companies, and two 60-apartment buildings are planned to be erected under the Affordable Housing 2020 program/ The construction of these six residential houses are planned to be completed before the end of this year.

22 houses underwent overhaul as part of modernization of housing and utilities.



Gas infrastructure development in Turkestan began in 2014, with the commissioning of the first stage of the Beineu - Bozoy - Shymkent main line. An automated gas distribution station with the capacity of 100,000 m³ per hour, and two gas control points have already been constructed. Despite efforts, full gas distribution network development has not been resolved yet.



Furthermore, the prospects of development of historical and cultural tourism were raised in the framework of the Kone Turkistan (Ancient Turkestan) concept.

After then, the PM visited Mamlakat Agricultural Consumer’s Cooperative. The Head of State and the Government consider development of the processing industry, and especially in agriculture, as one of the key drivers of economic growth. Within "Agribusiness 2020" program the Government subsidizes part of the investment costs of the processing enterprises, thus supporting this priority.

Head of "Mamlakat" M.Atayeva informed the Prime Minister that feedlots for 600 heads of cattle operate on the basis of agricultural cooperatives. The company supplies markets of South-Kazakhstan region with high quality meat. Workshop on production of sausage launched trough the regional Industrialization Map in 2013.

Karim Massimov noted that the processing of agricultural products is essential for food security and agricultural development in the country, as the demand for food is growing every year.

During the working trip to West Kazakhstan region the Prime Minister instructed the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture A.Myrzakhmetov to establish a working group, to meet with representatives of the food industry, to work out concrete proposals for addressing problems and within a month submit them to the Government.

Currently, the Government encourages farmers to create agricultural cooperatives. Kazakhstan has about 1,500 associations of private farms, since January 2016 the Law "On Agricultural Cooperation" has entered into force.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, for the first half of this year, the country has established 300 agricultural cooperatives. The cooperation will help the farmers to improve productivity, help with distribution of agricultural products, as well as provision of veterinary services.

After then, Karim Massimov visited "PetroKazakhstan Oil Products” LLP.

President of PetroKazakhstan Oil Products T.Shi and the First Vice-President A.Turisbekov presented a report to the Prime Minister Karim Massimov on implementation of a large-scale project, which is included in the Government's Program of Modernization of Refineries in Kazakhstan.

The project "Modernization and reconstruction of Shymkent oil refinery" began in 2011, and all works are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017.

In January-May 2016, the volume of industrial production of the Shymkent Oil Refinery amounted to over 22 billion tenge. After modernization, the plant will produce high-octane gasoline that will meet the environmental requirements of K5class (an analog of Euro-5 in EEU countries). The processing capacity of the plant is expected to grow from 5.2 million to 6 million tons of crude oil, with refinery depth of up to 90%.

Today, in Kazakhstan there are three oil refineries - in Pavlodar, Atyrau and South Kazakhstan regions. However, they do not meet the demand of the domestic market.

In Zhambyl region, the Prime Minister visited Kazakhstan's largest solar power plant located in Zhualyn district. Solar Power “Burnoye Solar-1” LLP was commissioned in July 2015 during a national video-conference with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Last year the company generated over 38.4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, which made it possible to significantly reduce energy shortages in Zhambyl region. The innovative project in the field of alternative energy resources will be presented at the international exhibition "EXPO-2017”. Director General of “Burnoye Solar-1" LLP N.Kapenov informed the Prime Minister that the project is included to Industrialization Map of the second five-year plan, and is being implemented within the framework of the program on development of renewable energy resources in Kazakhstan. Approximately 192 thousand solar panels have been installed on the territory of the power plant, which produce on average 73 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year. During the first quarter of 2016, the solar power plant produced more than 20 million kW / h of electricity.

In total, there are nine alternative energy projects in Zhambyl region: four hydroelectric power stations, three wind power plants, and two solar power plants with a total capacity of 114.05 MW. During the first 6 months of 2016, all the energy sources produced 104.08 million kW/h.

According to Deputy Akim of Zhambyl region T.Zhanke, a problem of power supply in the region is still relevant, because about 70% of electricity is still purchased outside the country. Thus, the electric power for Korday district is still purchased from neighboring Kyrgyzstan.

From 2017 to 2020 six more innovative projects on construction of hydro, wind and solar power plants, with a total capacity of 247 MW, are scheduled to be launched.

Wind power plants are planned to be built in Zhualynskiy and Shu districts with a total capacity of 210 MW, a solar power plant with a total capacity of 24 MW in Ryskulov district, a hydro power plant with a total capacity of 18 MW will be built in Merke district. The projects will be implemented according to the principle of public-private partnership with the participation of NC "SEC Taraz", "Samruk-Kazyna Invest” LLP and “United GreenEnergyLimited” (United Kingdom).

The share of renewable resources in the overall energy balance of the country is expected to reach 3%. Up to 50% of the Zhambyl region's electricity needs will be provided through “green” energy.

Karim Massimov got acquainted with a production site of "Hamburg" farm.

Director of “Hamburg” E.Koh reported to the Prime Minister that the farm occupies 2500 hectares of land on which they breed cattle and grow forage crops.

Daily the farm delivers about 10 tons of milk to LLP "Burnensky cheese factory". Besides, the farm delivers high-quality meat and dairy products to the markets of the other regions of the country. Moreover, presently, the farm household implements a project on introduction of water-saving technologies in the irrigation sphere.

The Prime Minister was given a tour on the fields of the farm and demonstrated the work of newly introduced technologies. Zhambyl region has a deficit of irrigation water every year during the summer time, therefore introduction of highly-efficient water-saving technologies is very relevant and important for the region.

Karim Massimov was also informed that 23 feed yards for 17.9 thousand heads of the cattle were functioning in the region. A project on construction of a feed yard for 3 thousand heads of breeding cattle was implemented in Merke district jointly with entrepreneurs from Malaysia and New Zealand.

KZT 7.8 bln was allocated for development of the agro-industrial complex of Zhambyl region in 2015.

The PM held a meeting on state youth policy development in Taraz.

Problems of the youth, youth policy were one of the issues discussed by the PM during his visit to Zhambyl region.

Among other questions raised were employment, education, prevention of religious extremism and terrorism, reduction of digital gap and ensuring equal access to education, as well as the problems of outflow of young people abroad.

Chairman of Kazakhstan 2050 National Movement Danat Zhumin noted that there is a number of problems and inconsistencies that must be resolved in implementation of the state youth policy and proposed to establish an interdepartmental commission on youth affairs.

«I agree that we need to create such a commission. I will lead it myself, " the Prime Minister stated in support of the youth leader.

The participants proposed to reorganize libraries into modern information centers, to revive Jas Sakshy youth troops, to strengthen information-explanatory activities as well as to attract students to the election of rectors and evaluation of their work.

Head of the regional HQ of Zhasyl El youth labor groups I.Myrzakhmetov raised the issue of untimely payment of salaries. The Prime Minister immediately instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to find out the reasons for the delay of payments and resolve the situation.

Head of the Youth Policy Department of Kostanay region K.Alimzhanov, Director of the Youth Congress of Kazakhstan Association A.Sabitov as well as young entrepreneurs A.Nurlanova and M.Magzhan made reports at the meeting.

Minister of Education E.Sagadiyev, Minister of Information and Communications D.Abayev and Minister of Culture and Sport A. Mukhamediuly answered the participants’ questions.



Other regions of the country were also able to participate in the meeting through video conferencing.



Karim Masimov familiarized also with the prospects of development of cultural-historical in the region and visited Aisha Bibi mausoleum, Karahan mausoleum in Taraz, cultural and Kone Taraz open-air museum.

It should be noted that Zhambyl region is included in the State Program "Revival of historical centers of the Silk Route, preservation and successive development of cultural legacy of Turkic-speaking countries, creation of tourism infrastructure", and has a great potential for tourism development both domestic and international.

Section of the Silk Road (Sairam - Taraz - Aksholak - Akyr-tobe - Kulan - Merke - Shu - Aspara - Korday) was on the territory of the region, along which there are the most interesting historical and cultural monuments.

Monuments of Zhambyl region are enrolled on the list of UNESCO World Cultural Heritage (Aktobe settlement in Shu District, Ornek, Kulan settlements in T.Ryskulov district, Kostobe settlement in Baizak district and Akyrtas complex in Zhambyl region).



On Wednesday, Karim Massimov arrived at Zezkazgan, Karaganda region, where visited an enterprise that supplies metallurgists with specialized products. The new complex for production of specialized food products "Company BAYAN" LLP began to operate lasr year in the framework of the Industrialization Map. Currently, the company produces 48 tonnes of cheese products manufactured by special technology. The company also started production of fortified milk and juice.

According to Director General of the company A.Iskakova that the bulk of production is sold to local enterprises of nonferrous metallurgy, the remaining volumes are sent to stores of Zhezkazgan, Satpayev and other ettlements of Ulytau district. Karim Massimov got acquainted with the work of technological lines of food production, and saw a range of manufactured products.

According to Deputy Akim of Karaganda region G.Zhumasultanov, over the past year agricultural companies of the region released goods for 162.9 billion tenge. The region produced 127.1 thousand tonnes of meat, 403.6 thousand tonnes of milk, 624.5 million eggs and more than two thousand tonnes of wool.

The Regional Industrialization Map includes 10 investment projects of the agro-industrial complex with a total value of 25 billion tenge. The commissioning of the new projects will create 925 jobs.

At the copper electrolysis plant, Chairman of the Board of "Corporation "Kazakhmys" LLP Bakhtiar Krykpyshev informed the Prime Minister on the work of structural divisions of the company and prospects of non-ferrous metals on the world market and in the country.

Last year divisions of corporation, including Zhezkazgan copper smelting plant, released about 223 thousand tonnes of cathode copper, which exceeded the target by 3%. Despite the difficulties in the global economy, reduced demand and prices for copper, the company intends to keep copper output at the level of 2014-2015.

During the first half of 2016 the divisions of the corporation produced 111 thousand tonnes of cathode copper, which is 8% more than in the same period in last year.

In 2014 the plant had a major reconstruction. In the framework of the plant modernization there is implemented a project on transition to an innovative production technology for extraction of copper from low-grade ores (raw materials with low metal content). The ability to process ore with low content of metal - a very important direction for Kazakhstan, as new technologies allow to use cut-off grade ore accumulated at the mines.

Currently, the company produces copper by using old technology – fire metallurgy (electro fusion). The enterprise carries out tests on obtaining cathode copper through hydrometallurgical processing of low-grade raw materials.

According to B.Krykpyshev, implementation of the investment project will allow the metallurgical enterprises to make up the raw material base and extend terms of profitable operation of the existing production for more than 40 years. And the most importantl - it will promote employment.

In the future the company plans to build in Kazakhstan two hydrometallurgical plants on production of copper concentrate.

In turn, Akim of Karaganda region N.Abdibekov reported to the Prime Minister on implementation of a comprehensive plan for social and economic development of Zhezkazgan region. According to him, until 2020, it is expected to implement 88 activiies for modernization of industrial enterprises, infrastructure construction, geological exploration. At the current momemt, thete are completed 28 activities, another 7 projects will be implemented in the current year.

At the Ukimet Uyi the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva held a meeting on financing of analytical and social researches by the Government and international organizations.

During the working trip to Karaganda region Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visited historical sites of the region.

In the President's Address to people of Kazakhstan "Nurly Zhol - Path to the Future", as well as in the Plan of the Nation - 100 concrete steps for implementation of the five institutional reforms a particular attention has been paid to development of transport and logistics infrastructure, as one of the main components in development of the tourism industry.

On the instruction of Head of the State the Government conducts a lot of work in this direction. The Prime Minister, during his working trips to the regions, has paid special attention to internal tourism development. Ulytau, in this regard, is of particular importance, as it relates to historical sites of global significance.

The tourism potential of Ulytau has become even more relevant on the eve of the upcoming opening of the International Specialized Exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Kazakhstan. Works on the development of new tourist routes have already been completed, among which are, for example, "Oases of Kazakh steppes", "Ulytau - cradle of the nation," "Temirtau – a city of metallurgists". The full list of the main tourist routes of the region, as well as the routes with a visit to Astana will be added to an inventory of recommended tourist routes with a sign: "Recommend by EXPO" for visitors.

The Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan A.Mukhamediuly reported to the Prime Minister on course of work on preservation of historical and cultural heritage and development of tourism potential.

The Prime Minister instructed the akimat of Karaganda region to gather and sum up the existing issues and challenges and prepare a special meeting on this topic in the Government.

During the meeting D.Nazarbayeva instructed to exclude duplication of topics and approve common requirements for methodology of the conducted research works.

"The researches should be of local content. We are customers. We should impose our requirements. If the requirements are not clearly spelled out, then which guarantees of quality performance we can expect. The Ministry of National Economy in cooperation with the Ministries of Education, Finance should work out this issue before the year-end," D.Nazarbayeva said.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed to prepare an efficiency analysis of the researches funded from the state budget for last 3 years.

"The most important is practical application of their results. It requires wide dissemination of research findings and recommendations to the relevant state authorities. Also it is necessary to improve availability of the ordered researches, it should be available for the public," D.Nazarbayeva added.

At the meeting, the Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Madina Abylkasymova informed that this year the state authorities additionally submitted 13 researches for 2.8 billion tenge for 2017-2019. In the framework of cooperation with the international organizations, the Government of Kazakhstan plans to carry out more than 10 joint researches.