26 August 2016, 20:33

4.4M earthquake rocked in 149 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.4-magnitude rocked today near Almaty.    

According to the National Seismological Stations Networks, the quake occurred at 19:04:31 Almaty time in 149 km from Almaty at a depth 5 km. Its energy class made 9.6 and MPV magnitude was 4.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.46° north latitude and 78.43° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported. 

4.9M earthquake rocked in 182 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in 182 km southeast from Almaty, Kazinform reports.

