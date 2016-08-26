4.4M earthquake rocked in 149 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.4-magnitude rocked today near Almaty.

According to the National Seismological Stations Networks, the quake occurred at 19:04:31 Almaty time in 149 km from Almaty at a depth 5 km. Its energy class made 9.6 and MPV magnitude was 4.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.46° north latitude and 78.43° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.