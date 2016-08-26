4.4M earthquake rocked in 149 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.4-magnitude rocked today near Almaty.
According to the National Seismological Stations Networks, the quake occurred at 19:04:31 Almaty time in 149 km from Almaty at a depth 5 km. Its energy class made 9.6 and MPV magnitude was 4.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.46° north latitude and 78.43° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in 182 km southeast from Almaty, Kazinform reports.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will support a duty-free import of Fiat cars from Serbia to the EEU that also includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev told after the first sitting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Belgrade, TASS reports.