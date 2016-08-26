Russia first to succeed in test of ecologically clean rocket engine

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian scientists have successfully tested the first detonation liquid rocket engine (LRE) which uses next-generation clean fuel, according to the Foundation for Advanced Studies (FPI). "The given results are impressive and unique. We can now firmly admit that ecologically clean rocket fuel is possible, and we made it happen," said Igor Denisov, the FPI's deputy.

According to the FPI, Russia is the leading country in both rocket engine development and production. “’Detonation LRE’ specialized laboratory, founded by FPI in 2014, held the world's first successful test of a full-size rocket fuel demonstrator that operates on detonation liquid. This liquid is a mix between oxygen and kerosene,” announced the FPI. Soviet scientists first proposed using a detonation combustion system as it is a highly thermodynamically favorable combustion method. However, method’s implementation succeeded only now. However, it took decades for it to be made practical.

“The significance of the test’s success for the advanced development of the domestic engine cannot be overestimated. It took us two years to reach this result. This kind of rocket engine is our future,” remarked Vladimir Chvanov, the leading engineer.

Photo: © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov

Source: Sputniknews





