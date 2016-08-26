Kazakhstan attracted $226 bln direct foreign investments since 2006

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The main inflow of foreign investments to Kazakhstan comes from the Netherlands, according to Chairman of JSC KAZNEX INVEST National Agency for Export and Investments Borisbiy Zhangurazov.

“By tradition, the major of part of investments comes from the Netherlands – $65 bln. Since 2006, we have attracted around $226 bln of gross direct foreign investments,” said Zhangurazov at a briefing in Astana. “The U.S. is our second biggest investor -$25 bln and Switzerland is the third – $15 bln. Then come China, France, Great Britain, Russia, Italy, Japan etc.,” he added.

“The U.S., Great Britain, the Netherlands, China and Turkey are deemed as the biggest investors in the world and we are not an exception. It should be noted that many countries use the Netherlands as a platform for entering other countries,” Zhangurazov noted.