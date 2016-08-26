Olympic champions and prizewinners awarded with Parassat and Kurmet orders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded silver and bronze medalists of the 2016 Rio Olympics with Parassat and Kurmet orders.

Thus, silver medalists – wrestler Guzel Manyurova, weightlifter Zhazira Zhapparkul, judoka Yeldos Smetov as well as bronze medalist – boxer Ivan Dychko – were awarded with Parassat Order.

The Order of Kurmet was handed in to the athletes who won bronze medals at the Games. These are judoka Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg, weightlifters Karina Goricheva, Alexandr Zaichikov, Farkhad Kharki, wrestlers Yekaterina Larionova, Elmira Syzdykova and boxer Dariga Shakimova.