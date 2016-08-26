26 August 2016, 18:16

Kazakhstan attracts $20 bln foreign investments every year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan attracts around $20 bln foreign investments every year, according to Acting Chairman of the Investments Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development Ruslan Tasbergenov.    

“In the past decade, we attracted around $20 bln investments every year.  We observe positive dynamics in inflow of investments compared to the last year,” said Tasbergenov at a briefing in Astana.

According to him, investors’ right were protected earlier in Kazakhstan as per the Law on Investments. In 2015, its provisions were included into the Entrepreneurship Code.

 

“These provisions are aimed at ensuring protection of the investors’ rights while investing, using profit, resolving investment arguments and providing governmental support to investors,”  he clarified.

