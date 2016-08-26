Kazakhstan attracts $20 bln foreign investments every year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan attracts around $20 bln foreign investments every year, according to Acting Chairman of the Investments Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development Ruslan Tasbergenov.
“In the past decade, we attracted around $20 bln investments every year. We observe positive dynamics in inflow of investments compared to the last year,” said Tasbergenov at a briefing in Astana.
According to him, investors’ right were protected earlier in Kazakhstan as per the Law on Investments. In 2015, its provisions were included into the Entrepreneurship Code.
“These provisions are aimed at ensuring protection of the investors’ rights while investing, using profit, resolving investment arguments and providing governmental support to investors,” he clarified.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government for Citizens State Corporation has begun functioning in Kazakhstan. The Government of country continues work on improvement of the investment climate in accordance with the standards of the OECD.
BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Serbia will partake in the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić said it after the talks with Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.