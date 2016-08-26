Kazakhstan to build China-invested projects in 2017-2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The majority of China-invested projects will be built in 2017-2019, according to CEO of JSC KAZNEX Agency for Export and Investments Borisbiy Zhangurazov.
More than 50 projects worth over 24 bln tenge are planned to be implemented in total, he said at a a briefing in Astana.
Some projects will be launched by the year end. The majority of them will be built in 2017-2019, added Zhangurazov.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan conducts modernization of the economic and monetary policy in order to diversify the economy and improve the people's welfare. The Government intends to develop export-oriented industries with high added value. Kazakhstan increases investment in infrastructure.
BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Serbia will partake in the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić said it after the talks with Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.