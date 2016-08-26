26 August 2016, 17:59

Kazakhstan to build China-invested projects in 2017-2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The majority of China-invested projects will be built in 2017-2019, according to CEO of JSC KAZNEX Agency for Export and Investments Borisbiy Zhangurazov.    

More than 50 projects worth over 24 bln tenge are planned to be implemented in total, he said at a a briefing in Astana.

 

 Some projects will be launched by the year end. The majority of them will be built in 2017-2019, added Zhangurazov. 

 Tags: Investment projects
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

GOVERNMENT: Kazakhstan increases investment in infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan conducts modernization of the economic and monetary policy in order to diversify the economy and improve the people's welfare. The Government intends to develop export-oriented industries with high added value. Kazakhstan increases investment in infrastructure.

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Greek man arrested for illegally selling Iran's oil tankers
Astana FC moved up to 116th place in UEFA club rankings
President awarded Olympic champions with Barys Order
Made in Kazakhstan: Electric car to be presented to journalists for best work
Agreement on participation of SCO in EXPO-2017 signed in Astana
Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions
Erdogan to visit US
Serbia to attend EXPO - 2017

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Serbia will partake in the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić said it after the talks with Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

After 20,000 years, the world's oldest people face a crisis of culture
Poland is Kazakhstan's reliable partner in EU - President
Football transfer rumours: Arsenal to sign Marcel Tisserand from Monaco?
OPEC oil price decreases
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to hold sitting on development of region in Taraz
FIFA World Cup 2018: Poland announced squad for its qualification match vs. Kazakhstan
Ban Ki-moon: UN highly praises anti-nuclear initiatives of Kazakhstan
Serbian Orthodox Church award N.Nazarbayev with 1st Degree St.Sava Order

Commented articles