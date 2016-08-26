Kazakhstan to build China-invested projects in 2017-2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The majority of China-invested projects will be built in 2017-2019, according to CEO of JSC KAZNEX Agency for Export and Investments Borisbiy Zhangurazov.

More than 50 projects worth over 24 bln tenge are planned to be implemented in total, he said at a a briefing in Astana.

Some projects will be launched by the year end. The majority of them will be built in 2017-2019, added Zhangurazov.