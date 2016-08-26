26 August 2016, 17:52

CPC top leadership adopts plan to build «Healthy China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The top leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday adopted a plan aiming to build a healthy China in the next 15 years.

The blueprint, called "Healthy China 2030", was passed at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Source: Xinhua

 

 Tags: China
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Symbolic beauty: Winter games bridge takes Olympic rings to new heights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As light and lithe as an Olympic athlete, a new concept bridge that reflects the famous Olympic rings has been designed to connect Beijing to the 2022 Winter Games venues.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Astana FC earned EUR 3.35 mln in EUFA matches
Apple tackles iPhone one-tap spyware flaws
Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions
Korean culture breathes global mind-set into young Asian hearts
Erdogan to visit US
Greek man arrested for illegally selling Iran's oil tankers
Olga Rypakova won silver at Diamond League stage
OPEC oil price decreases

BAKU. KAZINFORM OPEC oil basket's price stood at $45.24 per barrel on Aug, 24, or $0.1 less than on Aug. 23, the cartel told Trend Aug. 25.    

World's biggest aircraft crashes in Bedfordshire
TCO announced twofold reduction of payments to Kazakhstan in H1 2016
Fisherman hands in giant pearl he tossed under the bed 10 years ago
Karim Massimov familiarized with advanced technologies in agro-industrial sector in Zhambyl region
Shvedova and Babos advanced to 2nd round of Connecticut Open in New Haven
34kg pearl found in Philippines 'is world's biggest
FIFA World Cup 2018: Poland announced squad for its qualification match vs. Kazakhstan
Almaty-Antalya flight canceled

Commented articles