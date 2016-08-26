26 August 2016, 17:24

Nazarbayev called Olympic medals a worthy gift to 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev named the medals won by Kazakhstani sportsmen at the Rio Olympic Games a worthy present to the 25th anniversary of the country's independence.    

“I view your Olympic medals, high results and achievements in sport as a worthy gift in the year of the 25th anniversary of our independence. You have justified the hopes of your partners, my hopes and expectations of all Kazakhstani fans having proven high standards of international sports glory of our country,” said N.Nazarbayev at the ceremony of honoring the Olympic champions and prizewinners.

 

According to the President, Kazakhstani athletes’ victory at the Games demonstrates again unity of the multi-ethnic people of our country. 

 Tags: President of Kazakhstan , 2016 Olympic Games
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Serbia to attend EXPO - 2017

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Serbia will partake in the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić said it after the talks with Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Erdogan to visit US
Astana FC advanced to group stage of Europa League
Olga Rypakova won silver at Diamond League stage
Made in Kazakhstan: Electric car to be presented to journalists for best work
Vietnamese woman pays friend to cut off hand and foot in insurance scam
Greek man arrested for illegally selling Iran's oil tankers
Arsenal set to beat Everton to signing of Lucas Pérez from Deportivo la Coruña
Well-known businesswoman Liliya Rakh to be in custody till September 27

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Well-known businesswoman Liliya Rakh is arrested and will be in custody for two months, the press service of the city court informed to a Kazinform correspondent.    

TCO announced twofold reduction of payments to Kazakhstan in H1 2016
Aral Sea problem mulled in Turkmenistan at regional level
Earthquake shakes near Almaty
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to hold sitting on development of region in Taraz
Serbia to attend EXPO - 2017
Turkish Airlines plane made emergency landing at Astana Airport
New ice arena for 3000 seats to be available for residents of Almaty
KZT 10 mln certificate presented to bronze medal winner of Rio Olympics Karina Goricheva

Commented articles