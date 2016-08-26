Nazarbayev named Olga Rypakova mother-heroine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev named Rio Games bronze medalist Olga Rypakova a hero and said that her bronze medal should equal the gold.
“Olga Rypakova’s bronze medal amounts to a gold one. Why? Because Olga delivered a child after the London Olympic Games. She is a mother of two children. She managed to keep herself in shape and achieve excellent results. She did it! She is a mother-heroine!” noted the President.
N.Nazarbayev thanked the athletes, their relatives and families, coaches and fans for their victories at the Olympic Games and wished them to train a lot for the next Olympics.
BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Serbia will partake in the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić said it after the talks with Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.
BELGRADE. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan and Serbia - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Tomislav Nikolić - signed a joint statement after the talks held in narrow and extended formats.