Italy quake: Emergency declared as hopes for more survivors fade

LONDON. KAZINFORM Italy has declared a state of emergency in the regions worst hit by Wednesday's earthquake as hopes of finding more survivors fade.
At least 268 people are now known to have died and 400 were injured. Teams have continued to search the rubble of toppled buildings for a second night.
However, hundreds of aftershocks have hampered the efforts of the 5,000 rescuers.
Another magnitude-4.7 tremor struck early on Friday.
In addition to the funds, Mr Renzi cancelled taxes for residents and announced a new initiative, "Italian Homes", to tackle criticism over shoddy construction.
But he also said that it was "absurd" to think that Italy could build completely quake-proof buildings.
It follows criticism in the Italian press over building standards in high-risk areas. Some of the buildings that collapsed had recently been renovated.
Historic towns do not have to conform to anti-quake building regulations, which are also often not applied when new buildings are put up.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Flaws in Apple's iOS operating system have been discovered that made it possible to install spyware on a target's device merely by getting them to click on a link.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Residents of Medeu district of Almaty will be able to go to the new ice arena to train.