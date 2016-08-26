26 August 2016, 15:43

Italy quake: Emergency declared as hopes for more survivors fade

LONDON. KAZINFORM Italy has declared a state of emergency in the regions worst hit by Wednesday's earthquake as hopes of finding more survivors fade.    

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pledged €50m (£42m) in funds for rebuilding.

At least 268 people are now known to have died and 400 were injured. Teams have continued to search the rubble of toppled buildings for a second night.

However, hundreds of aftershocks have hampered the efforts of the 5,000 rescuers.

Another magnitude-4.7 tremor struck early on Friday.

In addition to the funds, Mr Renzi cancelled taxes for residents and announced a new initiative, "Italian Homes", to tackle criticism over shoddy construction.

But he also said that it was "absurd" to think that Italy could build completely quake-proof buildings.

It follows criticism in the Italian press over building standards in high-risk areas. Some of the buildings that collapsed had recently been renovated.

 

Historic towns do not have to conform to anti-quake building regulations, which are also often not applied when new buildings are put up.

Read more at BBC 

