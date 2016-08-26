26 August 2016, 15:57

Niyazymbetov, Levit to get gold medal bonuses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Silver medalists of Rio Olympic Games - Vassiliy Levit and Adilbek Niyazymbetov - will be paid gold medal bonuses, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the ceremony of honoring the Rio Olympics champions and prizewinners in Astana today.    

"The sportsmen reflected glory on our country being placed the 22nd in the overall medal standings," N.Nazarbayev said.

“We all were proud to listen to the anthem of our republic at the Games and see how our Flag was hoisted for three times which marked the victory of team leader, boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov. For the first time in our history, Kazakhstan has got a gold medal in swimming thanks to Dmitriy Balandin. I believe that more children will be interested in this sport. And, of course, I would like to mention our weightlifter Nijat Rahimov, who brought a gold medal too,” said N.Nazarbayev.

The President noted also the contribution of five silver medalists to the Kazakh team’s performance at the Games. “Every silver medalist can be a gold champion in the future,” the Head of State stressed.

The Head of State spoke also about boxers Vassiliy Levit and Adilbek Niyazymbetov. “We all know that these sportsmen must be considered as Olympic champions. Therefore, I decided to encourage them with gold medal bonuses,” he said and added that he expects more victories from other sportsmen. 

Recall that Kazakhstan earned the biggest in its history set of medals at the Rio Olympics - 17 in total (3 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals).

Nijat Rahimob, Dmitriy Balandin and Daniyar Yeleussinov became ‘gold' champions at the Games. Yeldos Smetov, Vassiliy Levit, Zhazira Zhapparkul, Adilbek Niyazymbetov and Guzel Manyurova won silver medals. Ontgontsetseg Galbadrakh, Karina Goricheva, Farkhad Kharki, Olga Rypakova, Alexandr Zaichikov, Elmira Syzdykova, Yekaterina Larionova, Ivan Dychko and Dariga Shakimova brought bronze medals.

