26 August 2016, 15:20

Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Champions and prizewinners of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games paraded today by convertibles  in Astana from Baterek Monument to Kazakhstan Concert Hall    

A ceremony of honoring the Rio Games champions and prizewinners with the participarion of President Nursultan Nazarbayev will take place at the Concert Hall. 

Citizens and guests of the capital city greeted the athletes with applause and cheers.

The sportsmen walked on a red carpet surrounded by their fans.

Kazakhstan earned the biggest in its history set of medals at the Rio Olympics – 17 in total (3 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals).

Nijat Rahimob, Dmitriy Balandin and Daniyar Yeleussinov became ‘gold’ champions at the Games. Yeldos Smetov, Vassiliy Levit, Zhazira Zhapparkul, Adilbek Niyazymbetov and Guzel Manyurova won silver medals. Ontgontsetseg Galbadrakh, Karina Goricheva, Farkhad Kharki, Olga Rypakova, Alexandr Zaichikov, Elmira Syzdykova, Yekaterina Larionova, Ivan Dychko and Dariga Shakimova brought bronze medals.


 Tags: 2016 Olympic Games , Astana
