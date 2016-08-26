Belarus, Russia continue negotiating gas price

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Russia continue negotiating the price for natural gas, BelTA learnt from Vladislav Sychevich, the spokesman for the Belarusian Prime Minister.

The government did not comment on the recent media reports saying that Belarus and Russia have coordinated a new pricing scheme for natural gas.

"The negotiations over gas price continue," Vladislav Sychevich stressed.

Source: Belta.by