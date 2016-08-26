Belarus, Russia continue negotiating gas price

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Russia continue negotiating the price for natural gas, BelTA learnt from Vladislav Sychevich, the spokesman for the Belarusian Prime Minister.
The government did not comment on the recent media reports saying that Belarus and Russia have coordinated a new pricing scheme for natural gas.
"The negotiations over gas price continue," Vladislav Sychevich stressed.
Source: Belta.by
MINSK. KAZINFORM - Candidates to the Belarusian parliament enjoy equal rights during the pre-election campaign in the country, Yevgeny Sloboda, chief of the headquarters of the CIS observation mission at the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, told BelTA.
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - "Tengizchevroil" LLP developing Tengiz and Royal fields in Atyrau region increased the volume of oil extraction in 2016 compared to 2015.