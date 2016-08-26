26 August 2016, 14:02

Belarus, Russia continue negotiating gas price

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Russia continue negotiating the price for natural gas, BelTA learnt from Vladislav Sychevich, the spokesman for the Belarusian Prime Minister.    

The government did not comment on the recent media reports saying that Belarus and Russia have coordinated a new pricing scheme for natural gas.

"The negotiations over gas price continue," Vladislav Sychevich stressed.

Source: Belta.by 

 

 Tags: Belarus , Russia , Eurasian Economic Union , Oil & Gas
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Elections 2016. CIS mission: Candidates to Belarus' parliament enjoy equal rights during pre-election campaigning

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Candidates to the Belarusian parliament enjoy equal rights during the pre-election campaign in the country, Yevgeny Sloboda, chief of the headquarters of the CIS observation mission at the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, told BelTA.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Made in Kazakhstan: Electric car to be presented to journalists for best work
Arsenal set to beat Everton to signing of Lucas Pérez from Deportivo la Coruña
Vietnamese woman pays friend to cut off hand and foot in insurance scam
Karim Massimov congratulated Astana FC on advancing to group stage of UEFA Europa League
Olga Rypakova won silver at Diamond League stage
Greek man arrested for illegally selling Iran's oil tankers
Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions
Tengizchevroil extracted 14.4 mln tons of oil in first half

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - "Tengizchevroil" LLP developing Tengiz and Royal fields in Atyrau region increased the volume of oil extraction in 2016 compared to 2015.    

Kazakhstan, Poland discussed implementation of joint projects
Relief flight from Delhi to take passengers from plane that made emergency landing in Aktobe today
World's biggest aircraft crashes in Bedfordshire
Hot weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today
KZT 10 mln certificate presented to bronze medal winner of Rio Olympics Karina Goricheva
Kazakhstan and Poland have similar opinions on global agenda - Nursultan Nazarbayev
Hope Solo suspended six months by US Soccer for comments after Olympics loss
Serbia to attend EXPO - 2017

Commented articles