26 August 2016, 13:59

Elections 2016. CIS mission: Candidates to Belarus' parliament enjoy equal rights during pre-election campaigning

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Candidates to the Belarusian parliament enjoy equal rights during the pre-election campaign in the country, Yevgeny Sloboda, chief of the headquarters of the CIS observation mission at the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, told BelTA.    

The CIS mission has noted that the pre-election period proceeds in line with the legislation. "Equal conditions have been created for the candidates during the pre-election campaigning. They have been provided with the right to make statements to the media," Yevgeny Sloboda stressed.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has set up a supervisory council to monitor the order and rules of conducting the election campaign in the mass media. "Our observers attend meetings of the council. The fact proving that the election campaign is calm, transparent and held within the legislation is that the council has considered only one appeal related to the pre-election campaigning over the time. Currently there are over 500 candidates for the seats in the new parliament of Belarus," said the chief of the headquarters of the CIS observation mission.

According to Yevgeny Sloboda, candidates have the right to publish their programs free of charge in one of the national newspapers. Measures are taken to prevent the repeat publication of the program. Candidates also have the right for making televised and radio speeches. Apart from that, airtime is allocated on for holding debates. "We note that candidates have been actively using the airtime for their pre-election campaigning. The mission has also been observing cases when candidates refuse from making statements on the television and radio, taking part in the TV debates," Yevgeny Sloboda said.

The local authorities and district election commissions have coordinated venues for campaign events. Stands with campaign materials have been installed in the capital and other parts of the country. The CIS mission notes that candidates are not very active in using such stands. Experts, however, expect that the pre-election campaigning will intensify closer to election day.

Yevgeny Sloboda added that in general the election campaign in Belarus proceeds in a calm and organized environment, in full compliance with the CEC calendar.

Source: Belta.by

 

 

 Tags: Belarus , CIS , Elections , Eurasian Economic Union
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Belarus, Georgia working on reaching $200m in mutual trade Economy

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Georgia have been successfully working on reaching $200 million in mutual trade, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Belarus David Kotaria told a press conference on 22 August, BelTA has learned.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Astana FC moved up to 116th place in UEFA club rankings
Made in Kazakhstan: Electric car to be presented to journalists for best work
Erdogan to visit US
Korean culture breathes global mind-set into young Asian hearts
Astana FC earned EUR 3.35 mln in EUFA matches
Greek man arrested for illegally selling Iran's oil tankers
Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions
TCO announced twofold reduction of payments to Kazakhstan in H1 2016

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM LLP Tengizchevroil which develops Tengiz and Korolevskoye deposits in Atyrau region has announced twofold reduction of payments to Kazakhstan.    

Kazakhstan’s oil production down
Kazakhstan, Poland discussed implementation of joint projects
Serbia is our main partner in the Balkans – Nazarbayev
Poland may use Kazakhstani ports on Caspian Sea – Nazarbayev
Football transfer rumours: Arsenal to sign Marcel Tisserand from Monaco?
34kg pearl found in Philippines 'is world's biggest
Fisherman hands in giant pearl he tossed under the bed 10 years ago
Aral Sea problem mulled in Turkmenistan at regional level

Commented articles