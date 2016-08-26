Roads in villages near Astana to be repaired before EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The roads in the villages near Astana will be repaired before the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, the Akmola region administration informed.
"It is planned to hold works on repair of the roads of the national and local importance. In particular, the road to Rodina village will be repaired as well as the roads of Akmol and Koshi villages. The buildings of the localities around Astana will also be repaired and reconstructed before the EXPO-2017. Besides, new social and cultural facilities will be built," the region administration said.
It was noted that it was very important to develop ethno-tourism within the framework of preparation for the EXPO-2017.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital Astana is set to welcome the two-day Astana Food and Fashion Festival on August 27-28. The event is dated to the Constitution Day, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief Coach of the national team of Poland Adam Nawałka announced the names of the 17 team members for the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification match vs. Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports citing Onet.pl.