Roads in villages near Astana to be repaired before EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The roads in the villages near Astana will be repaired before the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, the Akmola region administration informed.

"It is planned to hold works on repair of the roads of the national and local importance. In particular, the road to Rodina village will be repaired as well as the roads of Akmol and Koshi villages. The buildings of the localities around Astana will also be repaired and reconstructed before the EXPO-2017. Besides, new social and cultural facilities will be built," the region administration said.

It was noted that it was very important to develop ethno-tourism within the framework of preparation for the EXPO-2017.