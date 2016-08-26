26 August 2016, 14:23

Greek man arrested for illegally selling Iran's oil tankers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran has arrested a citizen of Greece over the oil embezzlement case, national Iran newspaper reported on Aug. 25.    

The report didn't reveal the name of the man, but said that Iranian government handed over 8 tankers with crude oil to the mentioned persoon without signing a legal agreement. The deal was done during the time of active sanctions on Iran.

The newspaper said that after Hassan Rouhani became Iran's president, the government started pursing the case, and managed to return five tankers.

"However, the mentioned businessman has already sold three tankers himself and misappropriated the money. The amount of damage for Iran from this embezzlement is estimated at $100 million," the report said.

Iran Newspaper added that Iranian government recently encouraged the mentioned businessman to travel to Iran and arrested him as soon as he arrived in the Imam Khomeini airport.

The report didn't explain how Iran managed to return five tankers.

Iran started selling oil through dealers to bypass the sanctions, imposed by US and EU on the country over its ambitious nuclear activities in 2012.

Source: Trend.az

 

 

 Tags: Oil & Gas , World News
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Italy quake: Emergency declared as hopes for more survivors fade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italy has declared a state of emergency in the regions worst hit by Wednesday's earthquake as hopes of finding more survivors fade.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Karim Massimov congratulated Astana FC on advancing to group stage of UEFA Europa League
Astana FC advanced to group stage of Europa League
Made in Kazakhstan: Electric car to be presented to journalists for best work
Erdogan to visit US
Korean culture breathes global mind-set into young Asian hearts
Arsenal set to beat Everton to signing of Lucas Pérez from Deportivo la Coruña
Vietnamese woman pays friend to cut off hand and foot in insurance scam
Nazarbayev invited Polish businessmen to join privatization of state property in Kazakhstan

WARSAW. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev invited Polish businessmen to join the large-scale program of privatization of state property and projects implemented together with the government in Kazakhstan.    

Football transfer rumours: Moussa Sissoko to Tottenham?
Fisherman hands in giant pearl he tossed under the bed 10 years ago
Kazakhstan's S-300 systems to join integrated air defense with Russia
Hope Solo suspended six months by US Soccer for comments after Olympics loss
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to hold sitting on development of region in Taraz
MFA verifies if there're Kazakhstanis among victims of deadly earthquake in Italy
Poland is Kazakhstan's reliable partner in EU - President
Karim Massimov familiarized with advanced technologies in agro-industrial sector in Zhambyl region

Commented articles