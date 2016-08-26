26 August 2016, 14:04

Made in Kazakhstan: Electric car to be presented to journalists for best work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national contest among journalists on popularization of the Kazakhstani products has been launched in Kazakhstan.    

The contest is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan and is scheduled to be held from August 25 through November 30. The organizers of the event prepared 25 prizes in seven categories. A car will be the main prize.

"The main prize will be a car produced in Kazakhstan. Maybe, it will be an electric car. This is the first time in the history of Kazakhstan that journalists can win such a prize, so we expect a lot of activity from journalists on popularization of Kazakhstani brands," president of the chief editors club of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zheksenbai told at the CCS press conference.

Journalist should send their works to halykmarkasy@mail.ru till November 30, 2016. The results will be announced in December, 2016. For the participation in the contest journalists should add the information about themselves, mass media name they represent, contact information, electronic address, material title and a date the material was published.

It was also added that the prize fund of the contest would be KZT 10 million.

 

 

 

