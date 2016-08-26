26 August 2016, 13:54

Agreement on participation of SCO in EXPO-2017 signed in Astana

BEIJING-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the invitation of the Government of Kazakhstan the SCO will take part in the EXPO-2017.    

The agreement on participation was signed by Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Commissioner of the EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev and Commissioner of the SCO pavilion at the EXPO-2017 Sabyr Imandosov in Astana.

 

 

 

