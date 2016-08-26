26 August 2016, 12:35

Kairat FC congratulated Astana FC on advancing to group stage of Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana FC will play at the group stage of the UEFA Europa League for the first time in its history.    

Astana FC beat Belarusian BATE to advance to this stage.

"Astana will have a lot of tough matches in the international arena in future. We congratulate Astana FC on advancing to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League and wish the team success at future stages of the tournament," the official statement of the Almaty's football club reads.

 

 

 

 

