26 August 2016, 11:34

Astana FC earned EUR 3.35 mln in EUFA matches

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A draw in the Astana-BATE football match, which was held within the UEFA Europa League playoff, allowed Astana FC to earn some good money, Sports.kz informs.    

Astana FC earned EUR 300 and 400 thousand for participation in the second and third qualification round of the UEFA Champions League. Astana FC earned another EUR 2.4 million for advancing to the group stage. Besides, each champion team of its country (Astana FC included) receives EUR 250 thousand if it does not advance to group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Thus, Astana FC earned EUR 3.35 million in UEFA matches so far this season.

 

 

 

