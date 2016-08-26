Golovkin: My goal is WBO belt and then money fights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin told that he was expecting a fight against Billy Joe Saunders after the Kell Brook fight, Sports.kz informs.
"I understand my situation. I want big money fights, but I do not have them right now. The Canelo fight is impossible. I do not who I fight next. My goal is the WBO belt. I want all the belts in my weight class. Then I want big money fights. However, I am focused on Brook now, but I hope for the WBO belt fight next," BoxingScene.com cites Golovkin.
LONDON. KAZINFORM Arsenal are set to trump Everton by signing the Deportivo la Coruña forward Lucas Pérez as they seek to bolster the attacking ranks at the Emirates Stadium.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the resolution of the Government of Kazakhstan, the rules on issuance, reissuance of passports and ID cards to the citizens of Kazakhstan, residence permits for foreign citizens in Kazakhstan have been amended.