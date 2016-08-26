Olga Rypakova won silver at Diamond League stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A stage of the Diamond League took place in Swiss Lausanne.
Kazakhstani Olga Rypakova won a silver medal in the triple jump event losing the first place to Caterine Ibarguen from Colombia. Greek Paraskevi Papachristou won a bronze medal, Sports.kz informs.
As earlier informed, Olga won a bronze medal of the Rio Olympics with the result of 14.74 meters. It was her second medal of the Olympic Games. She also has gold from the London Olympics.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko advanced to the 2nd round of the US Open qualification round after beating Japanese Hiroki Moriya - 6:3, 6:4, Sports.kz informs.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anti-nuclear online petition has been signed by already 300 thousand people from 120 world countries. The petition is signed within the ATOM project initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko told at the CCS press conference in Astana today.