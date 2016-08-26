26 August 2016, 10:32

Olga Rypakova won silver at Diamond League stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A stage of the Diamond League took place in Swiss Lausanne.    

Kazakhstani Olga Rypakova won a silver medal in the triple jump event losing the first place to Caterine Ibarguen from Colombia. Greek Paraskevi Papachristou won a bronze medal, Sports.kz informs.

As earlier informed, Olga won a bronze medal of the Rio Olympics with the result of 14.74 meters. It was her second medal of the Olympic Games. She also has gold from the London Olympics.

 

 

 

