Olga Rypakova won silver at Diamond League stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A stage of the Diamond League took place in Swiss Lausanne.

Kazakhstani Olga Rypakova won a silver medal in the triple jump event losing the first place to Caterine Ibarguen from Colombia. Greek Paraskevi Papachristou won a bronze medal, Sports.kz informs.

As earlier informed, Olga won a bronze medal of the Rio Olympics with the result of 14.74 meters. It was her second medal of the Olympic Games. She also has gold from the London Olympics.