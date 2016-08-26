26 August 2016, 09:54

Astana FC moved up to 116th place in UEFA club rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After a draw in a match against Belarus BATE and advance to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League Astana FC moved from the 118th up to the 116th place in the UEFA club rankings, Sports.kz informs.    

The football team from Astana has 14.600 points.

Real Madrid FC is a leader of the rankings with 144.428 points, it is followed by Bavaria FC (134.528) and Barcelona (129.428).

 

 

 

 Tags: Astana , Football , Sport
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Astana FC can earn EUR 2.4 mln for advancing to group stage of Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana FC will play against Belarusian BATE FC within the UEFA Europa League first playoff round today.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Karim Massimov congratulated Astana FC on advancing to group stage of UEFA Europa League
Erdogan to visit US
Korean culture breathes global mind-set into young Asian hearts
Oil prices dip as Saudi Arabia dampens prospects of output freeze
Olga Rypakova won silver at Diamond League stage
Astana FC advanced to group stage of Europa League
Apple tackles iPhone one-tap spyware flaws
Kazakhstan’s economy to rise by 2% in 2017 – Minister Bishimbayev

BELGRADE-ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2017, Kazakhstan's economy will observe a 2% growth, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.    

Noble laureates to attend Intl Anti-Nuclear Conference in Astana
Six green energy projects to be launched in Zhambyl region by 2020
OPEC oil price decreases
TCO announced twofold reduction of payments to Kazakhstan in H1 2016
Kazakhstan’s GDP to rise by 0.5% in 2016 – Bishimbayev
MFA: Initiatives of Kazakhstan are unprecedented in history of nuclear disarmament
Japan eyes recycling of E-waste to make 2020 Tokyo Olympics medals
Fisherman hands in giant pearl he tossed under the bed 10 years ago

Commented articles