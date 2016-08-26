Astana FC moved up to 116th place in UEFA club rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After a draw in a match against Belarus BATE and advance to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League Astana FC moved from the 118th up to the 116th place in the UEFA club rankings, Sports.kz informs.

The football team from Astana has 14.600 points.

Real Madrid FC is a leader of the rankings with 144.428 points, it is followed by Bavaria FC (134.528) and Barcelona (129.428).