26 August 2016, 09:26

Weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in the territory of Kazakhstan today. However, short rains are forecast for northwestern parts of the country.    

Fog is also expected in spots at night in the north of the country. Southern and eastern regions of the country will have windy weather and a dust storm is forecast for the southern regions.

Aktobe, Mangystau, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda regions will have hot weather and a high fire risk today.

 

 

 

 Weather in Kazakhstan
