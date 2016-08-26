Karim Massimov congratulated Astana FC on advancing to group stage of UEFA Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov congratulated Astana FC on advancing to the group stage of the EUFA Europa League.
"Congratulations to FC "Astana" and all the fans on advance to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League," Karim Massimov wrote on Twitter.
As earlier reported, the return match between Astana FC and BATE FC ended in a draw 2:2 in Minsk today, which allowed Astana to advance after a home victory.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin told that he was expecting a fight against Billy Joe Saunders after the Kell Brook fight, Sports.kz informs.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - German journalists and scientists from the Frankfurt Zoological Society made an interactive documentary about a die-off of saiga antelopes in Kazakhstan, DW reports.