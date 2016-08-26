26 August 2016, 09:13

Karim Massimov congratulated Astana FC on advancing to group stage of UEFA Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov congratulated Astana FC on advancing to the group stage of the EUFA Europa League.    

"Congratulations to FC "Astana" and all the fans on advance to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League," Karim Massimov wrote on Twitter.

As earlier reported, the return match between Astana FC and BATE FC ended in a draw 2:2 in Minsk today, which allowed Astana to advance after a home victory.

 

 

 

 

 Tags: Prime Minister of Kazakhstan , Sport , Astana , Football
