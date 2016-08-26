26 August 2016, 08:52

Barys-Sibir game highlights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's Barys HC played its second game of the season against Novosibirsk's Sibir yesterday.    

After losing the first game the hockey team from was Astana was determined, but Sibir was motivated as well. Check out the highlights of the game courtesy of the KHL Youtube official channel.

 

 

 

 Tags: Astana , Hockey , Sport , Video
