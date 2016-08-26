26 August 2016, 08:30

Erdogan to visit US

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the US on Sept. 17-24, Haberturk news channel reported Aug. 25.    

Erdogan will visit the US to participate at the session of the UN General Assembly, according to the report.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az

 

 

 

 Tags: World News
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

OPEC oil price decreases

BAKU. KAZINFORM OPEC oil basket's price stood at $45.24 per barrel on Aug, 24, or $0.1 less than on Aug. 23, the cartel told Trend Aug. 25.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Astana FC advanced to group stage of Europa League
Apple tackles iPhone one-tap spyware flaws
Astana FC earned EUR 3.35 mln in EUFA matches
Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions
Made in Kazakhstan: Electric car to be presented to journalists for best work
Arsenal set to beat Everton to signing of Lucas Pérez from Deportivo la Coruña
Oil prices dip as Saudi Arabia dampens prospects of output freeze
We expect that Serbian companies will come to Kazakhstan to share their experience and technologies – President

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM We expect that Serbian companies will come to Kazakhstan to share their experience and technologies, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said after the meeting with his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolić held in narrow and extended formats in Belgrade.    

Ban Ki-moon: UN highly praises anti-nuclear initiatives of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to support duty-free import of Fiat cars from Serbia to EEU
Sauvage manager called information about arrest of Liliya Rakh rumours
Fisherman hands in giant pearl he tossed under the bed 10 years ago
Kazakhstan to be represented in five sports at Paralympic Games in Rio
Kazakh, Polish presidents partake in business forum in Warsaw
KZT 10 mln certificate presented to bronze medal winner of Rio Olympics Karina Goricheva
Kazakhstan issues passports within two days

Commented articles