Erdogan to visit US

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the US on Sept. 17-24, Haberturk news channel reported Aug. 25.
Erdogan will visit the US to participate at the session of the UN General Assembly, according to the report.
Kazinform refers to Trend.az
BAKU. KAZINFORM OPEC oil basket's price stood at $45.24 per barrel on Aug, 24, or $0.1 less than on Aug. 23, the cartel told Trend Aug. 25.
BELGRADE. KAZINFORM We expect that Serbian companies will come to Kazakhstan to share their experience and technologies, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said after the meeting with his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolić held in narrow and extended formats in Belgrade.