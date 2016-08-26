26 August 2016, 07:12

Astana FC advanced to group stage of Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second leg of the Astana FC and Belarusian BATE match was held in Minsk today, Sports.kz informs.    

Most of the people in Kazakhstan thought that BATE was the most favourable team for Astana to advance. Moreover, after a home victory 2:0 Astana FC just had to pass BATE and advance to the UEFA Europa League playoff.

The match ended in a draw 2:2 and this result allowed Astana FC to advance. The draw of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League will be held in Monaco on Friday.

 

 

 

