BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - One person was killed and four were injured in an explosion in the Belgian city of Chimay, the Belga news agency reported on Friday with reference to the emergency services.
Two of the injured in the blast are in serious condition. According to the agency, the explosion occurred in a sports facility building, part of which collapsed. There were a total of five people in the building at the moment of the explosion.
Police have cordoned off the scene. The blast cause was not immediately clear.
Source: TASS
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Rafael dos Santos Silva, a 29-year-old resident of Brazilian state Minas Gerais, has built a model of Belo Horizonte out of electronic waste material and old computer parts and is now on his way to becoming a Guinness World Records' rising star, reports Sputnik.
LONDON. KAZINFORM Whenever Arsène Wenger is asked how Calum Chambers ended up at Arsenal, he simply shrugs his shoulders, shuffles his feet, claims he doesn't know and attempts to direct his interrogator's gaze towards Rob Holding. Isn't Holding just the cutest? But so he never has to play Chambers in central defence again, or remind people that he parted with actual cash money for the former Southampton starlet, Wenger is on the lookout for a new centre-back.