Weather
Astana -9 °С
Almaty 2 °С
Exchange rates
USD 325.00
EUR 351.46
RUB 5.45
CNY 47.26

Zhansaya Abdumalik voted most beautiful chess player in Eurasia

Zhansaya Abdumalik voted most beautiful chess player in Eurasia
3 February 14:36 147

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zhansaya Abdumalik has been named the most beautiful chess player in Eurasia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 17-year-old Abdumalik earned 9,136 votes in the online voting surpassing other chess players.

Uzbek Sarvinoz Kurbonboyeva was ranked 2nd with 7,848 votes. Coming in 3rd was Mutriba Hotami from Tajikistan.

Participants of the online voting cast their votes for chess players from Poland, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan at chess.pw.

Zhansaya Abdumalik is one of the most decorated chess players in Kazakhstan. She won her first title at a national tournament at the age of six. Two years later Zhansaya won the girls' U8 section of the Asian Youth Chess Championship and the World Youth Chess Championship. In 2013 she was voted the best under-20 girl player at the 1st Annual Asian Chess Excellence Award. Zhansaya won the Kazakhstan Women's Championship in 2016.

Keywords: Eurasia, Kazakhstan, Sport,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Kazakhstan plans to join OECD Investment Committee in 2017
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Almaty to join Healthy Cities Network
Regions > Almaty 0
Organizers explained change in Universiade-2017 schedule
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Kazakh violinist canceles concert in US due to Trump's Executive Order
World News > World News 0
Deputy FMs of Caspian States issue statement after meeting in Baku
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Chances of precipitation high across Kazakhstan on Wednesday
Regions > Regions 0
Golovkin to spar with rising star of American boxing
Sport > Sport 0
×

Archive