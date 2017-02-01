Weather
Astana -12 °С
Almaty -6 °С
Exchange rates
USD 321.80
EUR 345.39
RUB 5.47
CNY 46.90

Zhakiyanov-Warren fight among best fights of February

Zhakiyanov-Warren fight among best fights of February
7 February 08:35 123

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian edition Gazeta.ru has compiled a list of the best fights of February, Sports.kz reported.

Among them is the fight between Kazakhstani Zhanat Zhakiyanov and American Rau'shee Warren.

Here's what Gazeta.ru wrote:

10 February
Toledo,Ohio, the U.S., Rau'shee Warren (the U.S.) - Zhanat Zhakiyanov (Kazakhstan)

The boxers will fight for the WBA super-champion's title in 53.5kg weight division owned currently by Warren. He is also the favorite of the fight, although his opponent has had a series of 12 knockouts before.

Keywords: Sport,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Universiade: Kazakhstanis won gold in cross country
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Ineffective tax incentives to be reduced in Kazakhstan
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
Brazilian expert: Kazakhstan’s political reform – good example to follow
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
New appointments in Kazakhstan
0
First batch of Kazakhstan grain sent from China to Vietnam
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Kazakhstan biathlon team won silver in mixed relay
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Azerbaijan proposes developing joint tourism packages for foreign tourists with Kazakhstan
World News > Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan 0

Archive