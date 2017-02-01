Zhakiyanov-Warren fight among best fights of February

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian edition Gazeta.ru has compiled a list of the best fights of February, Sports.kz reported.

Among them is the fight between Kazakhstani Zhanat Zhakiyanov and American Rau'shee Warren.



Here's what Gazeta.ru wrote:



10 February

Toledo,Ohio, the U.S., Rau'shee Warren (the U.S.) - Zhanat Zhakiyanov (Kazakhstan)



The boxers will fight for the WBA super-champion's title in 53.5kg weight division owned currently by Warren. He is also the favorite of the fight, although his opponent has had a series of 12 knockouts before.