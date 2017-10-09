Weather
Young Kazakh dancer stuns at int'l championships in Nanjing

9 October 2017 15:25 56

BEIJING-NANJING. KAZINFORM - Amira Kabaziyeva, a 9-year-old dancer from Kazakhstan, won the first place at the International Ballroom Dancing Championships in Nanjing, China, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

Participating in the championships were over 2,500 young dancers from China, Russia and Southeast Asia who demonstrated their waltz, quickstep, foxtrot, samba, cha-cha-cha, rumba, paso doble and jive skills.

Amira won the first place in solo jive performance. The little dancer and her partner Vladimir Zhemaitis were ranked second for their performance of waltz.

Amira has been attending a dance studio at the Russian Embassy in China and trained by Mariya Pyanova for the past two years.


Keywords: Kazakhstan and China, Culture, Entertainment,
