World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings 

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the 5th WMMAA World MMA Championships in Astana that gathered 150 athletes from 30 countries including, for the first time in the tournament's history, female fighters, the national team of Kazakhstan claimed 8 medals, Kazinform reports.

Sanzhar Adilov and Maria Agapova brought two gold medals to the team's tally on the final day of competitions yesterday. In the finals, Adilov crashed Umedulo Urfonov from Uzbekistan and Maria defeated Lilia Kazak from Belarus.









Three Kazakh fighters became silver medalists of the tournament in Astana. In the featherweight finals, Denis Mutsnik lost to Russian Abdulmutalip Gairbegov. In the welterweight final Temirlan Ikhsangaliyev succumbed to Shamil Musayev from Russia, and in the middleweight finals Magomed Shakhrudinov of Russia was stronger than Kazakh Yerkinbek Inzhel.











Zarina Kadyrbaeva (strawweight), Altynbek Bakhtigeldinov (lightweight) and Alimzhan Suleymanov (light heavyweight) claimed bronze for the Kazakh national team.

In the overall medal standings of the tournament, Team Kazakhstan finished second, behind Russia.