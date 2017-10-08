Weather
Astana 8 °С
Almaty 13 °С
Exchange rates
USD 343.66
EUR 402.22
RUB 5.95
CNY 51.65

World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings

World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings
8 October 2017 12:10 150

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the 5th WMMAA World MMA Championships in Astana that gathered 150 athletes from 30 countries including, for the first time in the tournament's history, female fighters, the national team of Kazakhstan claimed 8 medals, Kazinform reports.

Sanzhar Adilov and Maria Agapova brought two gold medals to the team's tally on the final day of competitions yesterday. In the finals, Adilov crashed Umedulo Urfonov from Uzbekistan and Maria defeated Lilia Kazak from Belarus.

World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings 

World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings 

Three Kazakh fighters became silver medalists of the tournament in Astana. In the featherweight finals, Denis Mutsnik lost to Russian Abdulmutalip Gairbegov. In the welterweight final Temirlan Ikhsangaliyev succumbed to Shamil Musayev from Russia, and in the middleweight finals Magomed Shakhrudinov of Russia was stronger than Kazakh Yerkinbek Inzhel.


World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings 


World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings 

Zarina Kadyrbaeva (strawweight), Altynbek Bakhtigeldinov (lightweight) and Alimzhan Suleymanov (light heavyweight) claimed bronze for the Kazakh national team.

In the overall medal standings of the tournament, Team Kazakhstan finished second, behind Russia.

Keywords: Sport, Astana,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
North Kazakhstan to ramp up gold production
Regions > North Kazakhstan region 0
KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.15
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Number of Kaznet users increases
Society > Education and Science 0
Bali to lose 70,000 tourists due to Agung volcanic activity
World News > World News 0
Nursultan Nazarbayev greets Emomali Rahmon on his birthday
Authorities and Policy > President 0
Met Office: West Kazakhstan under weather warning
Regions > West Kazakhstan region 0
WBC recognizes Golovkin as Man of the Year
Sport > Sport 0
×

Archive