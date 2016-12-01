Woman to head cosmodromes of Russia

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Ranokhon Dzhurayeva has been appointed General Director of the Center of Operation of Land Space Infrastructure Facilities (Cosmodromes of Russia), Kazinform refers to the press service of Roscosmos.

On December 20, 2016 the Commission chaired by Deputy General Director of State Corporation Roscosmos Alexander Ivanov unanimously made a decision to appoint Ranokhon Dzhurayeva to the post of the Director of the organization.

Ranokhon Dzhurayeva with honors graduated from the Moscow Aviation Institute. After postgraduate study in 1986 she defended master's thesis on calculations of the dynamics of flight of unmanned aerial vehicles. She studied international economic relations in the All-Russian Academy of Foreign Trade. In Harvard Business School she studied financial management strategy. Her carrier path includes the position of project manager at the State Research and Development Institute "Air navigation", director of business development in Airport Management Company Ltd, managing director in COALCO Ltd, CEO of LLC Gruppa SINTEZ, director of the Aviation sector in Basic Element, CEO of Airport Systems Development, president of the Innovative center of the civil aviation", CEO of LLC Traninfotekh, chief executive of the International Association of the Airports.

Ranokhon Dzhurayeva came to the Center of Operation of Land Space Infrastructure Facilities in May, 2015 as president of "The Innovative Center of the Civil Aviation".

The Center of Operation of Land Space Infrastructure Facilities includes operation of Baikonur Cosmodrome and "Vostochniy" spaceport.