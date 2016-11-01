Weather
Wind and fog to hit N and S Kazakhstan on Tuesday

22 November 09:40 119

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only northern, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will be hit by inclement weather. Black ice, fog, gusty wind and blizzard are forecast for those regions.

Blizzard may hit Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty and Akmola regions.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan to be careful on roads due to black ice.

Keywords: Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet , Regions, Weather in Kazakhstan,
