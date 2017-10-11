Wildfires in California leave 17 dead, destroy more than 11,490 acres  

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The devastating wildfires raging since Sunday in northern California in the United States have left at least 17 dead and have razed more than 46,500 hectares (11,490 acres), EFE reports with reference to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.





United States President Donald Trump Tuesday approved a disaster declaration for California on these fires which will facilitate aid intervention and the sending of federal resources to put out the fires after Monday Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in the affected areas.



