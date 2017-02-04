Weather
Astana -25 °С
Almaty -18 °С
Exchange rates
USD 322.92
EUR 346.91
RUB 5.42
CNY 46.99

Weather forecast for February 6

Weather forecast for February 6
6 February 07:20 61

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With passage of weather fronts, in places of north-western and eastern parts of Kazakhstan meteorologists expect some precipitation. Also, according to Kazhydromet, we will see patchy fog, ice on the roads, storms and strong winds.

In places of South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Karaganda and Almaty regions night will be foggy. Also in some parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Akmola regions in the afternoon will wind will reach up to 15-22 m/s. And blizzard is expected. In places in Atyrau region - snowstorm, fog, ice on the roads, wind at night will reach 15-20 m/s. In parts of North-Kazakhstan region, forecasters say, wind will reach 15-20 m/s. They also expect snowstorm and fog in the region. Patchy fog is expected in East Kazakhstan region. And it will be windy with wind reaching 15-20 m/s at night.

Keywords: Weather in Kazakhstan, Regions,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Figure skater Denis Ten to perform today in Universiade
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Last batch of tickets for Universiade 2017 closing ceremony still available in Almaty
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Kairat Almaty player Neto diagnosed with brain tumor
Sport > Sport 0
Day 7 schedule at Universiade 2017 jam-packed
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Heavy snowfall on its way to Almaty city
Regions > Almaty 0
Kazakhstan revives plans for oil route through Azerbaijan
Economy and finance > Oil and Gas 0
Universiade 2017 medalists receive 3-mln bonuses in S Kazakhstan
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0

Archive