Weather forecast for February 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With passage of weather fronts, in places of north-western and eastern parts of Kazakhstan meteorologists expect some precipitation. Also, according to Kazhydromet, we will see patchy fog, ice on the roads, storms and strong winds.

In places of South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Karaganda and Almaty regions night will be foggy. Also in some parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Akmola regions in the afternoon will wind will reach up to 15-22 m/s. And blizzard is expected. In places in Atyrau region - snowstorm, fog, ice on the roads, wind at night will reach 15-20 m/s. In parts of North-Kazakhstan region, forecasters say, wind will reach 15-20 m/s. They also expect snowstorm and fog in the region. Patchy fog is expected in East Kazakhstan region. And it will be windy with wind reaching 15-20 m/s at night.