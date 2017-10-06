Weather
Warmer weekend ahead for Kazakhstan

6 October 2017 14:12 116

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis will enjoy warm weather this weekend, Kazhydromet reports. 

Meteorologists predict that anticyclone moving through the territory of Kazakhstan will bring nice weather without precipitation to the country this weekend.

"Warm air masses will come to Kazakhstan from the territory of Iran resulting in a rise of temperature this weekend. In eastern Kazakhstan, warmer temperature is expected on Monday," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

